After waiting for several years, residents of southern Fontana will be able to celebrate the completion of their new park next month.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for South Fontana Park will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m.
The 18-acre public park, located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue, between Cypress and Juniper avenues, will feature four artificial turf fields for soccer/football, sports lighting, a restroom/concession building, two storage buildings, playground equipment, exercise equipment, shade structures, pathway lighting, parking lot, new landscape and a raised landscape median along Santa Ana Avenue.
A land dedication ceremony was held by city officials in 2018 to officially announce that the park would be built. However, the park was not fully funded until 2021, and construction began a year later.
Local residents are invited to attend the opening ceremony.
