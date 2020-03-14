As of March 13, there have still been no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in all of San Bernardino County. But that fact hasn't stopped local residents from making a massive rush to neighborhood stores to stock up on supplies.
Long lines out the door have been seen at many stores ever since California officials announced extraordinary measures to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
The first major store affected earlier this month was Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway, where throngs gathered to purchase bottled water, toilet paper, hand sanitizers, and other products.
But since then, despite days of rainfall, all of the supermarkets have seen inundated, unnerving many people on social media.
"Getting ready to go try to find a store, feeling like I'm going Black Friday shopping. But this is worse than Black Friday madness," said Reyna Lopez on the "You know you're from FONTANA when …" Facebook page.
Lopez said she eventually went to the Stater Bros. store at 8228 Sierra Avenue on the morning of March 14 and said it was "pretty good."
"Got there at 5:30 and waited in line, people around me were in good spirits, and joked with each other to try to make light of the situation," she said.
However, she added this message for customers: "Fontana please remember to be kind in time of craziness to each other and especially to the employees at these stores, they are there just trying to do their job."
Corina Coronado Alvarez replied: "As someone who works at that store I thank you. And I’m also grateful that for the most part people were understanding we had to limit all water to two cases. The last couple of days have been very hard on all of us at work. It definitely hasn’t been easy to keep a smile going."
Andrea Denny was upset about people's reaction to the situation.
"This is crazy. You'd think it's the end of the world," she said. "People should always be prepared for a disaster, always have a supply of goods for a month at a time, and always rotate every month. Toilet paper isn't going to stop you from getting the virus, all you standing that close together if one has it, you all can get it."
