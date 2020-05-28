An hours-long standoff at a Fontana residence on May 28 ended with an officer-involved shooting and injuries to an officer and a police dog, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No information was provided about the status of the alleged assailant who was inside the residence, armed with a sharpened metal crowbar.
Police gave this account of the incident:
At about 10:18 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 15400 block of Sandhurst Street in western Fontana.
When the officers arrived, they were informed that a male subject in the residence assaulted a disabled victim who was also still inside the residence. The officers were able to rescue the victim from the residence while the subject barricaded himself inside.
As a result of the subject’s behavior, Inland Valley SWAT was notified and responded to the residence.
After hours of attempting to communicate with the subject in order to get him to exit the residence peacefully, the officers were confronted by the subject.
The subject assaulted the officers in addition to a police dog with the sharpened metal crowbar, which led to an officer-involved shooting.
One of the officers involved was injured and is currently being treated at a local hospital. The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital for potential skull fractures and a dislocated jaw, but is expected to make a full recovery.
The San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department and San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
