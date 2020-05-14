A 90th birthday celebration for a long-time Fontana resident didn't turn out exactly as originally planned, but it was still very memorable.
Family members of Ted Mattson, helped by Mayor Acquanetta Warren, organized a "drive-by" birthday party that adhered to social distancing guidelines earlier this month.
Mattson's daughter Dani Cameron and her husband set up a chair for him outside in his driveway, and he smiled as a Fontana Police Department car and a fire truck passed by to give him a special shout-out.
Also joining in the caravan were many of Mattson's friends, including attendees at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he has been a member ever since he moved to Fontana 65 years ago.
"It was awesome," Cameron said. "My dad was beside himself; he loved it."
She thanked Warren for arranging to have the first responders in attendance. Warren and City Councilmember Jesse Armendarez also participated in the caravan.
Cameron was delighted that the concern about the coronavirus pandemic was not able to ruin the excitement for her father.
"Our family had a party planned, but due to the current circumstances we were unable to proceed. We then decided we would postpone his party for a later date," she said.
However, recently Mattson suffered a health setback and had to be taken to a hospital emergency room, where his heart stopped and he had to be revived, Cameron said.
"He is home now with a new pacemaker in place and is doing fine. It is evident that each day is a gift and I didn't want to put celebrating him off any longer," she said.
Mattson and his wife first arrived in Fontana in 1955, and after working at the Kaiser Steel mill for a period of time, he became self-employed as a plumbing contractor.
"A lot of the homes here in Fontana he helped to build. He and mom raised four kids here in this town," Cameron said. "My dad is very proud of the City of Fontana."
