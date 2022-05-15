Longtime Inland Empire physician and philanthropist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela was among those honored at the State Legislature recently with a Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus.
Valenzuela is the director of obstetrics and gynecology at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s Department of Women’s Health in Colton. He also operates practices in Fontana and other cities.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the California Latino Legislative Caucus with a 2022 Latino Spirit Award. It’s truly humbling to find myself among so many amazing fellow award recipients who have done such meaningful work on behalf of communities across our state,” Valenzuela said.
For more than 40 years, Valenzuela has worked to improve the care, education, and opportunities for the Latino community.
A lifelong learner, Valenzuela completed two fellowships and earned an MBA later in life, while practicing medicine full-time. Later, he led the turnaround of a company, which ultimately managed care for 140,000 patients before he sold it to a Fortune 100 company.
He founded the Valenzuela Family Foundation and the Hispanic Health Institute to support programs and research that improve the health of diverse populations. He regularly sponsors programs that award computers to middle school students in an essay contest.
Valenzuela was honored in the category of achievement in health and science.
“As Latino Caucus chair, I am so honored to recognize these ordinary men and women who do extraordinary things for the Latino community,” said Latino Caucus Chair Sen. María Elena Durazo. “They represent innovation and a spirit of struggle in labor, business, philanthropy and the arts. We are proud and grateful.”
(Pictured left to right) Assemblymember and Vice-Chair of the Latino Caucus Robert Rivas, Assembly Majority Floor Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, and House Speaker Anthony Rendon.
