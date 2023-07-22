With the mercury in Fontana hitting triple digits for several days, it is good to know there is somewhere locally where you and the kids can go to beat the heat and cool off.
Located on Sierra Avenue, south of Interstate 10 on the grounds of Jurupa Hills Regional Park, the Martin Tudor Splash Park offers two water slides and a large splash pad for children — and adults — of all ages to use in an effort to stay cool this summer.
Geneo Farrar, community services manager with the city of Fontana, said the design is unique as not only is it a lot of fun for everybody, but the level of safety built in to it is top notch.
“It has an interesting dynamic there,” Farrar said. “You have the splash pad, which is designed for younger kids. And then you have the slides for a little bit of the older kids. But since it doesn’t have a catch pool at the end of the slides, it just has a tube, that makes it really safe for smaller kids to utilize, as well.”
Farrar added the park is all about the kids, first and foremost.
“It’s very family, young child oriented,” he said. “That’s basically what the design was about. And the city really thinks it’s a great value on the south side of town.”
Stan Clark, community services supervisor with the city of Fontana, said the current setup opened 11 years ago, adding the concept of a water park was not new to the city.
“Previously, there was another ‘water park’ at the same location,” he said. “However, after several years of use, it was in poor condition and the city opted to rebuild something new in the same location. Thus, the current splash park was opened in August 2012.”
Clark added you can’t find anything like this park nearby in the Inland Empire.
“The park is somewhat unique to the area as it couples a splash pad with slides, but without a pool,” he said.
Ferrar agreed.
“It’s interesting because most parks that have those types of amenities, they’re either a single splash park or they’re a full-on water park that has multiple water slides,” he said. “So, it’s a very interesting little spot. It’s a very good combination of stuff that’s there.”
Over the years the park has become a staple of the community, especially during the summer months, Clark said.
“Martin Tudor Splash Park has become a family favorite over the years as a somewhat smaller, welcoming site for younger users on the splash pad as well as some older users on the slides,” he said. “Its size, amenities and beautiful location make it popular for private rentals, as well.”
The park, as well as its surrounding shelters, is available for private reservations in the evenings on Saturdays and Sundays, said Savannah Smith, community services assistant, who added up to 200 people are allowed for the rentals.
The cost is $5 per person on the weekends and $3 per person during the week, Farrar said. In addition, the park is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
The park is located at 11925 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call the city of Fontana’s Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
