Clayton Kershaw wasn't in Fontana on July 26, but his renowned spirit of generosity was as his team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, helped about 500 families with a drive-thru distribution at Jack Bulik Park.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation joined with Easterseals Southern California for a special LADF drive-thru presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
About 500 families, including 1,400 children with disabilities, were recipients of food and necessities.
Volunteers from the Dodgers foundation, the San Manuel Band and other organizations took part in the event at the universally
accessible Dodgers Dreamfield. The event was held in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cars were lined up for blocks before the start of the event. Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval were on hand. Sandoval helped volunteers load foodstuffs into cars.
The event was held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families who receive early education, child care and family support services from ESSC's Child Development Center were given two boxes of boxes from Vesta Foods, a sponsor of Dodger drive-thru programs. One box had fruit and vegetables and the other dairy products. They also received face masks, hand sanitizers, wipes diapers and socks.
Jack Bulik Park looked like pit row at Auto Club Speedway. Cars and SUVs entered the park in groups of up to 10. Like pit crew members, volunteers, many wearing Dodgers or San Manuel attire, brought the food and other products to the cars which had their trunks opened.
The Dodgers Dreamfield, which opened last year, is available to youth of all abilities. The field was created to meet the needs of the 1,800 children living in the Fontana area who have a disability or chronic condition and who are often faced with barriers to sports participation.
