Love Fontana Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Summit Church, 7970 Cherry Avenue, Suite 301 in Fontana.
The event is one of the community connection programs organized each year by the church.
“This is a free event,” said Senior Pastor Daniel Vasquez. “It includes complementary services such as vision screening and diabetes screening, plus education in the important areas of dental health and nutritional health.”
Partnering with Calvary Chapel Summit Church is LifeStream. “For people who want to give the gift of life and donate blood, they will be able to do so on site,” Vasquez said.
Other partners for the event include American Career College and California Lions – Friends in Sight.
The church also connects with the community through Love Fontana’s annual summertime night in the park. That event provides families with free entertainment, food, and other giveaways. Love Fontana also includes a community cleanup and beautification day.
In addition to his duties at the church, Vasquez volunteers his time as a chaplain for the Fontana Police Department and the Fontana Police Officers Association.
For more information, call (909) 320-7350 or visit the website at www.summitchurchfontana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.