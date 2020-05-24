Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school will get extra food benefits, the Fontana Unified School District announced.
These food benefits are called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits. P-EBT benefits help families in California buy food when schools are closed because of the coronavirus emergency.
Families will get up to $365 per eligible child on their P-EBT card to use on food and groceries.
Families with children who get CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply. Most will get their P-EBT card in the mail during the month of May.
Families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and who did not get their P-EBT card in the mail by about May 22 must apply online before June 30. The online application is now available at ca.p-ebt.org.
