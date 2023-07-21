A Luau Party will be held in Fontana on Saturday, July 29.
The event will take place at the Fontana Moose Lodge, 8463 Nuevo Avenue.
Doors will open at noon, and food will be served starting at 2 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Hawaiian dancers.
The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple.
For more information, contact the Moose Lodge at (909) 829-9731 after 1 p.m.
