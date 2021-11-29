Luis Cetina, the vice president of the Cucamonga Valley Water District Board, officially announced on Nov. 29 that he will be running for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in 2022.
Cetina will seek the 2nd District seat being vacated by Janice Rutherford. The 2nd District includes the western area of Fontana as well as several other communities.
“This is an exciting time for San Bernardino County,” Cetina said in a news release. “Next year the community will get to elect a new face to put forth its interest. I’m eager to speak directly with the voters in the coming months to prove that I’m committed and ready to work toward addressing challenges and realizing needed objectives that our county is facing. Our community requires someone that is strongly connected to its needs and has the experience and leadership qualities to collectively navigate it into a new era. I know I’m the right person for the job. I look forward to sharing my vision with the residents of this new district.”
Cetina reported that he has already raised more than $95,000 for the campaign.
On the Cucamonga Valley Water District, Cetina represents Division 4, which includes the City of Rancho Cucamonga and portions of Fontana and Upland.
As a business advocate, he chairs the Gateway Chamber Alliance, serves on the board of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Inland Empire Chamber Alliance. As a community volunteer, he serves on the board of Foothill Family Shelter, a transitional homeless shelter in Upland for families with children, and over the years has coached hundreds of youth from the region.
He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering with an emphasis on the environment at Cal Poly Pomona.
He and his wife Karla live in Alta Loma with their six children. His website is www.CetinaforSupervisor.com.
