For the second straight year, Luis Gutierrez was the No. 1 finisher in the Fontana Days 5K Run.
Gutierrez, a 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, clocked in at 15:42 in the annual race on June 3.
When asked his feelings about winning once again, he said: "It feels amazing."
"I didn't think the weather was going to be so nice," he added, "because it was so cloudy every other day this week. It's so sunny today; I love it."
Two teenagers took second and third place.
Zyeir Shabete Jr., 18, had a time of 15:48 and Nicolas Juarez, 16, was next at 16:23.
Rounding out the top 10 were Donald Morrison, Gauge Thompson, Evan Anderson, Ethan Hufnagel, Mason Dole, Michael Buckhoff, and Stubbie Barr.
----- THE TOP female finisher, and 21st overall, was Jeanelle Oakes, a 39-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who was glad to be running alongside her friend, Natalie Peterson of Whittier.
"The weather was perfect, the downhill slope was perfect, everything was great," said Oakes, who had a time of 20:54.
Oakes and Peterson have been running since their college days.
"We both have four kids now, so this is kind of our mom time to escape and race together," Oakes said with a smile. "We love it, but we're feeling our ages. Hopefully, we can keep it up for a long time."
Peterson was the Masters champion in the women's division.
"My best friend was convinced I could win the Masters, because I just turned 40. I said no, there are many fast runners out there," Peterson said, "but I was pleasantly surprised how the downhill helped to keep my momentum going."
----- IN THE HALF MARATHON, Dirian Bonilla breezed to the victory on the Fontana course. The 36-year-old Bonilla achieved a time of 1:07:10.
Paul Soriano was second at 1:09.24 and Fernando Duenas-Manzo came in third at 1:12.19.
Other top finishers included Andrew Lopez, Aurelio Trujillo, Seongeun Yu, Imanol Torrero Santiago, Moises Rodriguez, Alejandro Quezada, and Eathen Klapp.
The No. 1 female finisher in the Half Marathon was Katie Russ, who crossed the line at 1:21:50.
----- IN THE CHILDREN'S DASH, 9-year-old Max Martinez was victorious with a time of 3:02, edging past Jacob Richardson, who checked in at 3:04.
Amara Cruz was the first girl to cross the finish line. The 10-year-old had a time of 3:19.
