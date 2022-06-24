California officials are emphasizing the need to remove the trash that has marred many streets and highways, and one recent project helped accomplish that goal in Fontana.
Maintenance crews have collected a total of 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to a Twitter post by Caltrans District 8 on June 23.
The Caltrans message urged residents to dispose of trash properly in order to help beautify the state.
In 2021, the state launched a new $1.1 billion initiative, Clean California, which aims to make significant investments in litter collection, community engagement and education in order to try to ultimately transform unsightly roadsides into spaces of pride.
Since the start of the program last July, Caltrans has removed nearly 7,400 tons of litter from the state highway system — enough to fill 134 Olympic-size swimming pools — and hired 623 people, including 498 maintenance workers who collect litter and remove graffiti, the state said in a news release in March.
Caltrans estimated that Clean California will create an estimated 10,000-11,000 jobs over three years, including state jobs and opportunities for people experiencing homelessness, at-risk youth, and people re-entering society following incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.