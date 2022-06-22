A major injury traffic collision occurred in northern Fontana on the evening of Wednesday, June 22.
The Fontana Police Department's Traffic Unit was investigating the incident, which occurred at Beech Avenue and South Highland Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the P.D.
No additional information was immediately available.
The intersection was closed for several hours, and residents were advised to avoid the area if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.