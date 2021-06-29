A major injury traffic collision occurred on Interstate 10 in Fontana on the morning of Tuesday, June 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The collision took place in the area of Sierra Avenue and the eastbound I-10 and resulted in all lanes being blocked for a period of time, according to Caltrans.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
No additional information was available. Check back for updates.
