A major road construction project is scheduled to begin on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana this month, and motorists are advised to use caution while driving on this very busy segment of the highway.
The Sierra Avenue Street Improvement Project will stretch from Foothill Boulevard to Baseline Avenue and is designed to provide the following benefits:
• Improved north-south access: The existing four-lane road is at capacity and will not be able to handle future forecasted traffic. The project would improve access between downtown Fontana and northern Fontana and the Route 210 Freeway corridor by widening a section of Sierra from two lanes to three lanes in each direction.
• Enhanced traffic flow: Areas of Sierra do not have a median refuge to make left turns. Vehicles turning left at intersections and into driveways can cause traffic congestion during peak hours and increase the chance of rear-end collisions. The project would add left-turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals at the intersections of Foothill Boulevard, Miller Avenue and Baseline Avenue.
• Upgraded connectivity and accessibility: Many parts of the project area do not have sidewalks, while other areas have sidewalks, but they are not connected. Some existing sections of sidewalks are uneven or buckled, which limits accessibility for pedestrians, particularly for seniors, those with disabilities, and those using wheelchairs. This section of road also does not have bicycle lanes. Many intersections do not have curb ramps. Where curb ramps exist, many need to be upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The project would add continuous concrete sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and standardized curb and driveway ramps on both sides of Sierra to improve connectivity through the area and promote active modes of transportation.
• Beautification: Landscaping in this area is minimal and does not have a theme to build community pride. A raised, landscaped median is proposed to beautify the area and reduce points of conflict for left-turn and U-turn movements.
Traffic is expected to increase in the area because of the construction of the new Entrepreneur High School on the corner of Sierra and Miller.
Residents who have questions about this project can call the city at (909) 350-6724.
