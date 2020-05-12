The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on the major pavement rehabilitation project on Interstate 15 in northwestern Fontana and Rialto.
Crews will be installing k-rail, performing grinding operations, median barrier work, roadway excavation and pavement work from Sierra Avenue to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore.
Night time work will take place Wednesday, May 13 through Friday, May 15 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. One lane will remain open for traffic, both northbound and southbound.
The on- and off- ramps for Glen Helen Parkway and Sierra Avenue, northbound and southbound, will also be subject to closures during the week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Motorists are urged to follow alternate routes posted to avoid construction delays.
