Many motorists, including Fontana residents, could be impacted by a major road renovation project on the State Route 60 Freeway in Riverside County during the next several weekends.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing 55-hour lane and connector closures for the SR 60 Pavement Rehabilitation Project as part of the "60 Swarm" to repair deteriorated pavement slabs.
Caltrans has scheduled six weekends of 55-hour lane, ramp and connector closures on westbound SR 60.
This weekend will be the second weekend of work. The paving will take place on westbound SR 60 from Interstate 15 to Archibald Avenue.
The schedule for Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 a.m. (continuous closures):
• Westbound SR 60 will have the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 lanes closed from I-15 to west of Milliken Avenue.
• The southbound I-15 connector to westbound SR 60 will be closed.
• The westbound SR 60 Milliken off and on ramps will be closed.
• The westbound SR 60 HOV and No. 1 lane will be open to all traffic.
• The northbound I-15 connector to westbound SR 60 will be open; however, intermittent closures of this connector may take place based on traffic impacts.
• SR 60 eastbound at Market Street in Riverside will have the No. 4 lane and on ramp closed for drainage work.
----- DETOURS:
• Southbound I-15 connector to westbound SR 60 closure: Stay on southbound I-15 to Cantu Galleano, exit, go left back to northbound I-15 and continue to westbound SR 60.
• If the northbound I-15 connector to westbound SR 60 is closed, use SR 60 connector eastbound to Van Buren Avenue, exit and turn left back to westbound SR 60.
----- ONGOING CLOSURES:
• Westbound SR-60 from Country Village Road to Wineville Road, lanes have been reduced from five lanes to three lanes to allow for accelerated pavement work.
• Eastbound SR-60 from Archibald Avenue to Mission Boulevard lanes have been reduced from five lanes to four lanes to allow for accelerated pavement work.
• A traffic reconfiguration is in place on SR-60 from Archibald Avenue to Euclid Avenue during the project, allowing daytime work to take place behind k-rail.
The speed limit will be lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
Motorists are advised to use State Route 91 (SR-91) and Interstate 10 (I-10) around the 60 Swarm construction to avoid delays. Local businesses are open during the project. For up-to-date information, call the 60 Swarm hotline at 1-833-607-9276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.