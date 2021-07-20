Investigation

Police investigate a major traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Fontana on July 20.  (Contributed photo by Gilbert Gonzalez)

A major traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle took place on the afternoon of July 20 in Fontana, according to authorities.

Northbound Citrus Avenue between Foothill Boulevard and Barbee Avenue was closed for an extended period of time while police conducted an investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

