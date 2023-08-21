Major traffic delays are expected while a road renovation project is taking place on the western section of Foothill Boulevard in Fontana in the upcoming weeks.
Foothill between East Avenue and Hemlock Avenue will be under construction for repaving. The project also includes roadway improvements in the residential areas just south of Foothill.
The project has begun but the major work along Foothill will start this week and is expected to run through mid-October.
Work hours are between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During the project, one or two lanes will be closed in each direction.
“Expect major traffic delays within the area and use alternate routes as much as possible,” the City of Fontana said in a news release. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our infrastructure.”
