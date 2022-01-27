A 66-year-old man was arrested after he was videotaped having sexual intercourse with a dog in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at about 4 p.m., a reporting party came to the station to report suspicious activity at her residence involving her boyfriend and their pit bull.
The woman had placed cameras inside her residence, which captured the boyfriend having intercourse with their pit bull.
As the reporting party spoke with officers, she pulled up the live feed to the cameras and again observed the act. Officers immediately responded to the residence and arrested the man.
The suspect admitted to various sexual acts with the pit bull during his interview, police said. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
