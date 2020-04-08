A man and woman from Downey were arrested after they allegedly robbed a Fontana store and rammed police vehicles with their car while attempting to flee, all while having their four-year-old child in their vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No persons were injured during the incident, which took place in front of numerous bystanders at a shopping center.
On April 7 at about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the 9800 block of Sierra Avenue after receiving a report of a takeover robbery in progress.
Officers saw one subject in a black mask leave the store carrying a handgun and several bags. The suspect got into the driver's seat of a vehicle that was waiting nearby, according to Fontana Public Information Officer Jennie Venzor.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect accelerated and tried to flee. The suspects' car collided with several police vehicles before coming to a stop.
The suspect and his female passenger got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but they were quickly apprehended.
Officers located the suspects’ son in the vehicle, unharmed. The boy was placed with Child Protective Services.
Both suspects were later booked at West Valley Detention Center. They were identified as Robert Radillo, 24, and Briana Torres, 24.
