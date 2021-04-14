A man and woman have been charged with identity theft and drug crimes, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) conducted an investigation and arrested Arthur Chavez and Mayra Rafael, according to a Facebook post on April 14.
The suspects were charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, credit card readers, check readers, and identity theft related paperwork, police said.
There were more than 150 victims of identity theft involved in this case.
Rafael is in school to be a medical assistant and Chavez is on probation, police said.
