A man and woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in armed robberies in Fontana last month, and authorities believe there may be additional victims.
Giovanni Ramirez, 25, and Samantha Keck, 22, both of whom are residents of Fontana, were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department gave this account of the incidents:
• On March 21 at about 6:58 p.m., as Victim 1 was leaving the Village Ranch Market and approaching his vehicle, a subject later identified as Ramirez approached him in the parking lot armed with a pistol. Ramirez allegedly pointed the firearm at the victim's head and demanded his money and cell phone. Victim 1 feared for his life and complied with Ramirez' demands. Ramirez fled and jumped into the passenger side of an awaiting vehicle driven by an accomplice, later identified as Keck. Both Ramirez and Keck fled the area in a red compact four-door vehicle.
• On March 24 at about 4:22 a.m., Victim 2 was robbed at gunpoint while working at a Fontana Circle K store. Ramirez allegedly pointed a firearm at Victim 2 and demanded the money from inside the register. Victim 2 feared for his life and complied with Ramirez' demands. Ramirez fled on foot with the money.
• On March 29, Victim 3 was parked at a strip mall located on Beech Avenue and Merrill Avenue in Fontana. As Victim 3 sat in his vehicle, he was approached by Ramirez and two additional unknown suspects. Ramirez allegedly pointed a firearm at Victim 3 and demanded his wallet and cell phone. Ramirez took the victim's cell phone by force and attempted to take the victim's wallet, but was unsuccessful. Ramirez fled and jumped into the passenger side of an awaiting newer model black Camaro and fled the location.
Deputies Hernandez, Arroyo and Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station collaborated with station detectives and developed leads.
On April 4, investigators conducted surveillance at a residence in Fontana where Keck was known to frequent. Investigators located Keck inside the residence, along with Ramirez. Both were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fontana Sheriff's Station to be interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, Keck and Ramirez were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Investigators believe Ramirez and Keck may have been involved in additional armed robberies and are releasing their photographs in an effort to locate additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
