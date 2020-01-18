A man and woman from Fontana were arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 12 at about 9:44 p.m., 25-year-old Simranjit Singh called 911 from his place of employment, a 7-11 convenience store in the 7900 block of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, and reported he was just robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male.
Deputies responded to the location and began their investigation. Detectives later found inconsistencies in Singh’s statements and the evidence located at the scene. Through further investigation, detectives identified the robbery suspect as Singh’s girlfriend, Nichole King.
On Jan. 16, detectives contacted Singh and King at Singh’s residence in Fontana. A search warrant was served, and detectives located evidence linking both Singh and King to the planning and execution of the robbery. It was found that Singh and King allegedly planned the staged robbery in an attempt to steal money from Singh’s employer, the Sheriff's Department said.
Singh and King were placed under arrest and were booked into West Valley Detention Center, where King was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Singh was being held without bail.
Both suspects were scheduled to appear at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Jan. 22 to be arraigned on criminal charges.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective Division. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
