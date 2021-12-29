A man and woman who were suspects in a possible theft case in Fontana died when their vehicle crashed while they were fleeing from officers, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 29 at about 4:21 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were dispatched to the area of Calabash Avenue and Slover Avenue in the southwestern area of the city after receiving a report of a hazard on the railroad tracks.
A train conductor saw a maroon van parked along a stopped train that initially appeared stuck. Union Pacific police had previously notified officers about multiple reports of cargo thefts in that area over the past few months.
Officers arrived to find a possible cargo theft in progress from one of the train's boxcars. When officers attempted to make contact, the people in the van fled, and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended in Ontario after the driver lost control and the van crashed in the area of Carnegie Avenue and Jurupa Avenue.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the two occupants of the vehicle deceased. They have not yet been identified.
Officers located evidence of a cargo theft inside the suspects’ vehicle, according to Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Union Pacific police are investigating the cargo theft, and the Fontana P.D. and Ontario P.D. are investigating the pursuit and crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.