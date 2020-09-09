Fontana Police Department personnel arrested a 54-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of possession of child pornography, police said.
On Sept. 8, the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children unit (I.C.A.C.) authored and served a search warrant in the 9800 block of Redwood Avenue in Hesperia.
During the search warrant, multiple electronic devices related to storage and downloading of child pornography were allegedly located and seized. Within the devices, there were more than 35,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse, police said.
Richard Novack was taken into custody, police said.
