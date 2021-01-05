A man was arrested on charges related to weapons and drugs in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop on a wanted subject, police said in a Facebook post on Jan.5.
"Along with his warrant, several illegally owned firearms were located inside the vehicle next to illegal drugs," the Facebook post said.
