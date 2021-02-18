A 71-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Fontana on Feb. 18, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 11:58 a.m., when San Bernardino Line Train 325 struck the person who was on the tracks at the Citrus Avenue crossing, a Metrolink spokesperson said.
"The investigation is still ongoing but it looks as if it is a possible suicide or accident," said Officer Kevin Anderson of the Fontana Police Department. "Southbound Citrus at Arrow was closed for the investigation."
