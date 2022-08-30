A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on the afternoon of Aug. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard in the downtown area in reference to a medical aid/man down report.
Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive close to the restrooms. San Bernardino County Fire/Medics pronounced the man deceased. His identity was not immediately confirmed.
Officers found out the victim was involved in a fight with another man shortly before the 911 calls.
Officers identified and detained the suspect, who was still in the area. The suspect was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking without incident.
Miller Park was closed for several hours while detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, trying to find a motive.
It is unknown if the two men knew each other, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
