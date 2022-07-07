A man died after deputies responded to reports of his erratic behavior on a street on the border of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 4 at 11:12 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were requested to respond to the 7700 block of East Avenue, where Guillermo Munoz, a 42-year-old Upland resident, was reported to be lying in the roadway at times and attempting to enter cars on the roadway.
Deputies contacted Munoz and detained him. Emergency medical personnel were requested to the scene due to Munoz’ behavior, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Then Munoz suffered a medical emergency at the scene and deputies began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, the Sheriff's Department said. Munoz was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Personnel from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and were conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
