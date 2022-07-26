A man walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver on July 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:49 p.m., a 2008 Buick was traveling on I-10 westbound, east of Sierra Avenue, at an unknown speed.
The vehicle collided with an unidentified pedestrian walking within lanes due to a prior solo vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at Sierra.
As a result of the second collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
Subsequently, a third vehicle collided into the first two vehicles.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Buick was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer A. Ray at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
