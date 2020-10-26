A man died in a freeway collision in Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6 a.m., a 44-year-old Landers resident was driving a 2017 Chevrolet van on the eastbound Route 210 transition road to
northbound Interstate 15 in the No. 1 lane, approaching the Etiwanda Creek bridge.
The driver of the van made an unsafe turn to the left and struck the guard rail. The van continued in an easterly direction as it traveled over the side of the bridge and into the Etiwanda Creek. The van came to rest on its right side.
As a result of this collision, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of this crash is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the Rancho Cucamonga CHP office at (909) 980-3994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.