A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators believe the man had walked southbound across East Baseline when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that drove westbound. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene before the deputies arrived. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Alfaro of the Region Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
