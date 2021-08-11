A man died in an industrial accident in the southwestern area of Fontana on Aug. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:40 p.m., police received a call regarding the incident in the 14000 block of Slover Avenue.
Officers arrived and found that a tractor trailer had been backing up and a worker was ground guiding the driver in the parking lot, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson. The worker sustained head injuries when he was caught between a wall and the trailer. The worker was declared deceased at the scene at 6:48 p.m.
The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.