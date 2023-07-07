A man died in a multiple-vehicle collision in western Fontana on July 6, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 4:24 p.m., Dispatch received multiple reports of a major injury traffic accident at the Cherry Avenue overpass at the Interstate 10 Freeway, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The preliminary investigation found a white Toyota truck was heading northbound across Slover Avenue before making a sharp eastward turn. The Toyota subsequently crashed into the eastern concrete K-rail and sideswiped two vehicles that stopped for a red light at the on- and off-ramps of the eastbound I-10 Freeway.
The Toyota proceeded northbound and rear-ended a flatbed trailer being towed by a stationary semi-truck, which was also waiting at the red light for the eastbound I-10 Freeway ramp.
The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old Palmdale man, was declared deceased at the site by paramedics.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's preliminary findings indicate the driver likely had a medical emergency before the crash. There were no signs of alcohol involvement from the driver.
A driver of one of the sideswiped vehicles was treated by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and taken to a local hospital via ambulance for minor injuries.
The collision resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes from Slover and the eastbound I-10 Freeway on- and off-ramps for about three hours.
