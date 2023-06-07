A man died in a rollover crash in Fontana on the morning of June 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Almeria Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman with minor injuries and a man in critical condition. The officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics quickly provided medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital via ambulance, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The street was closed down for several hours while the Fontana Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the collision.
