A man died in a shooting incident in Fontana on Dec. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 7:17 p.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to Mango Avenue and Foothill Boulevard to investigate the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
When they arrived, they found Samuel Medina Campos, a 28-year-old resident of Fontana, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:51 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The incident is being investigated by the Fontana P.D.
