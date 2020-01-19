A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:31 p.m., officers with the Rialto Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle collision at the intersection of Alder Avenue and Riverside Avenue.
A driver, 29-year-old Louie Manuel Cholico, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:43 p.m.
The Rialto P.D. is investigating the collision.
