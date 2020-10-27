A man died in a traffic collision in Fontana on Oct. 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:03 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding the incident at the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Slover Avenue in the southern area of the city. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Hemlock and was struck by a semi-truck traveling westbound on Slover.
A passenger of the vehicle, Robert Pitt, a 68-year-old Fontana resident, was transported to Kaiser Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Fontana, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:46 a.m.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
