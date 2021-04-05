A man died in a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Fontana on April 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 11:10 p.m., California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to I-10 near Sierra Avenue to investigate the report of a single vehicle traffic collision.
The driver of the vehicle, Rafael Torres, a 37-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was confirmed deceased at 11:23 p.m. by Fire Department personnel.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
