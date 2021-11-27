A 68-year-old man died in a traffic incident in southern Fontana on Nov. 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:19 a.m., Fontana Police Department officers responded to the 13000 block of Jurupa Avenue.
A driver, Malcolm Erbst, a resident of Apple Valley, was pronounced deceased on scene at 10:45 a.m.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
