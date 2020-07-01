A man died in a solo vehicle collision in southwestern Fontana on June 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers located a white GMC Yukon XL that had crashed at Mulberry Avenue and Jurupa Avenue and discovered that the driver and solo occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.
The driver, a 24-year-old Fontana resident, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) arrived, and during the course of the investigation it was suspected the vehicle was driving on just a rim before the collision and that alcohol was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.