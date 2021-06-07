A man died in a vehicle collision in southwestern Fontana on June 6, authorities said.
At 12:47 p.m., Fontana Police Department officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue.
Police said that a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on Citrus while an Acura SUV was traveling east on Santa Ana. The Acura collided into the rear quarter panel of the Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to spin out of control. The trunk of the Mercedes then collided into the northeast traffic signal pole.
Officers arrived and discovered the driver of the Mercedes was not breathing and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the driver to Kaiser Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:44 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. He was identified as 57-year-old Robert Alongino Holmes of Fontana.
The driver of the Acura remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
