A man who was riding a motorcycle died in a traffic collision in northeastern Fontana on April 6, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 7:07 a.m. at the intersection of Baseline and Palmetto avenues.
A 57-year-old man from Eastvale was traveling on a 2011 silver Harley Davidson MC eastbound on Baseline. A 34-year-old woman from Fontana was traveling in her white 2010 Chrysler 300 northbound on Palmetto, south of Baseline.
The woman stopped at the stop sign before crossing the intersection to continue north on Palmetto, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The man on the motorcycle struck the side of the woman's vehicle, causing the man to be ejected onto the roadway.
The man was treated by San Bernardino County fire/medics but succumbed to his injuries.
The woman suffered a complaint of pain in her neck and was transported via ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Traffic in the area was affected for several hours. The Fontana Police Major Accident Investigations Team and the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Office are investigating the collision.
Any witnesses to this collision are urged to contact the Fontana Police Traffic Unit.
