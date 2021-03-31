A man was arrested in Fontana after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and several stolen catalytic converters along with burglary tools, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Dayshift patrol officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Valley Boulevard and Cherry Avenue on March 30, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The suspect, Milton Fuentes, 25, was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.