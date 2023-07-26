An angry man was arrested after he allegedly used a hammer to threaten employees at a business in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 18 at about 10:20 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a 9-1-1 call from an employee at a business in the 14500 block of Valley Boulevard.
Deputy Gentry arrived at the location and noticed an angry and erratic man, later identified as Vincent Navarro, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, waving a hammer and allegedly making threats in the lobby area.
Gentry coordinated with other deputies and formulated a plan to safely evacuate staff from the rear of the building.
Deputies attempted to gain Navarro's compliance, but he allegedly refused to cooperate and follow commands, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies then used less lethal impact munitions, causing Navarro to drop the hammer, the Sheriff’s Department said. Navarro was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment and then booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of criminal threats.
