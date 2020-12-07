A man was arrested after he allegedly smashed his vehicle into six parked cars and then drove away from the scene of the incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 5 at about 5 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding the incident in the 17400 block of Arrow Boulevard in the eastern area of the city.
A black 700 series BMW hit the parked cars, resulting in three persons being injured, police said. Multiple vehicles were towed away from the location. An Edison pole was also struck during the incident.
The suspect was identified as Adrian Renova, 41, and was located in the area of Alder and Dorsey Street and was detained without incident. He was arrested on a hit and run charge, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
