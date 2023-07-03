A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal beer from a store in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 2 at about 4:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to AMPM at Sierra and Baseline avenues for a possible robbery in progress, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
A suspect, later identified as Jesus ReyesCardenas, 36, entered the store and tried to steal some beer, Romero said.
The suspect allegedly assaulted the clerk before fleeing in a gray Toyota Tundra. The clerk refused medical aid.
ReyesCardenas was stopped by officers a short distance away. He was positively identified as the suspect and was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.