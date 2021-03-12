A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen Lexus following a police pursuit in Fontana on the night of March 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
While on patrol, officers observed the black colored Lexus and recognized it from a previous investigation as a stolen vehicle. Officers went to make a U turn to follow the vehicle, but the driver immediately started to flee from officers before a traffic stop could be initiated, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The Lexus failed to stop at several stop signs and then collided into a tow truck at the intersection of Beech Avenue and Ceres Avenue.
The driver fled on foot after the collision and was apprehended without incident, Anderson said.
There were only minor injuries, Anderson said.
